As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Market Value Rose, Carlson Capital LP Decreased Stake by $3.06 Million; As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Shares Were Volatile, Holder Shaker Financial Services Decreased Position

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 302,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 36,796 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 145,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 700,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, down from 846,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 531,239 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce stated it has 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Q Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 66,216 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Sit Invest Assoc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 136,615 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 395,202 shares. Shaker Fincl Ser holds 0.79% or 150,537 shares. National Bank Of America De owns 192,834 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 11,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset LP owns 26,400 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Incorporated holds 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) or 96,929 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) or 180,101 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 24,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cohen Steers holds 0.01% or 263,117 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 149,560 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd reported 110,217 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calamos Conv Opp And Inc Fd (CHI) by 155,203 shares to 176,526 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) by 133,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 45,749 shares to 163,454 shares, valued at $25.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 331,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,260 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0% or 50,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 179,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 418,853 shares. Vident Advisory Limited has invested 0.15% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 160,626 shares. Mackenzie has 71,714 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp invested in 941,877 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 21,619 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leuthold Gru Lc holds 164,699 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 92,494 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 393,784 shares.