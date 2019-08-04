As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake; Kb Financial Group (KB) Position Has Boosted by Trinity Street Asset Management Llp

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 120,396 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 9.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.03 million, up from 6.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 1.02M shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares to 50.00M shares, valued at $54.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.02% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 67,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 17,018 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 433,673 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Schroder Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 186,710 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 189,735 shares. Geode Cap Lc stated it has 1.16M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Macquarie Limited has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 88,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 6.86 million shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Natixis holds 0% or 21,323 shares. Westpac Bk holds 35,550 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 11,860 shares in its portfolio.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 40,401 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $23.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.