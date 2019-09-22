As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (SC) Market Valuation Rose, Point72 Asset Management LP Decreased by $47.71 Million Its Holding; Intersect Capital Cut Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $405,102

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (SC) by 73.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 2.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97M, down from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 1.06 million shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 214 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, down from 1,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 30/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver for joint announcement with Amazon Monday; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 12,416 shares to 19,916 shares, valued at $37.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) by 5.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 0% or 8,482 shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability owns 712,175 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 308,040 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 464,651 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 15,472 are held by Paragon Capital. Pnc Gru accumulated 27,196 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 1.53M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Amer Grp owns 1,719 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 218,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 332,854 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 377,947 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 156,142 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has 0.03% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 124,228 shares.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $231.82 million for 9.65 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70M and $258.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 12,765 shares to 482,160 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 4.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,000 shares. Cortland Mo owns 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,242 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability accumulated 185 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 3.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tompkins Corp accumulated 0.72% or 1,883 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Texas-based Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx has invested 2.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 4,495 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.89% or 13,618 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Lc stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Asset owns 1.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,716 shares. 271,083 are held by Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 9,002 shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 1,106 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Brown Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.