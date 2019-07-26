As Sanofi Spon Adr (SNY) Shares Declined, Janney Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Eidelman Virant Capital Upped Holding in Red Lion Hotels (RLH)

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Spon Adr (SNY) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 11,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 468,234 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73 million, down from 479,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 998,284 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 15/04/2018 – Advent nears deal to buy Sanofi generics business; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in Exclusive Negotiations with Advent International for Sale of Sanofi’s Zentiva; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 15/03/2018 – REG-SANOFI SUCCESSFULLY PRICES EUR 8 BILLION OF BOND ISSUES; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ping An Group partners with Sanofi, facilitating the “Healthy China” initiative with smart healthcare

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 114,832 shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.02; 03/05/2018 – RLH Equity Partners Portfolio Companies Recognized with Awards; 08/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 1Q EPS 10c; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – ENGAGED DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES ON APRIL 19 TO ASSIST CO IN ARRANGING A $40 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – IN 2018, ANTICIPATED SALES OF HOTELS WILL REDUCE COMPANY HOTEL DIVISIONAL PROFITABILITY; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF $27 MLN CASH; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Earnings and Cash Flow; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES PURCHASE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY SAME PARTIES ON APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc owns 451,953 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 1.30 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 40,245 shares. Marathon Management invested in 159,090 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Friess Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 165,264 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 14,000 were reported by Creative Planning. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 242,992 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Lc has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 96,565 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 60,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) or 51,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,346 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

