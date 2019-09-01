As Sanofi (SNY) Valuation Declined, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Boosted Stake by $1.68 Million; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Lumina Fund Management Has Raised Stake

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 38,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 483,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, up from 445,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 1.47 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 825 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 600 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Aubagio Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Betaseron Advances: MS; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – IF APPROVED, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO RESERVE VACCINE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN FOR 2019-2020 FLU SEASON; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONTAMINE HAS INFORMED COMPANY OF PLANS TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI CFO JEROME CONTAMINE TO STEP DOWN LATER THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 03/04/2018 – Sanofi: EMA Cemiplimab Review Is for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ping An Group partners with Sanofi, facilitating the “Healthy China” initiative with smart healthcare; 12/04/2018 – SANOFI TO INVEST €350M IN CANADIAN VACCINE FACILITY

