As Sanofi (SNY) Valuation Declined, Holder Grandfield & Dodd Has Boosted Position; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Market Valuation Rose, Akre Capital Management Trimmed by $55.51 Million Its Stake

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 70.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 319,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 136,400 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.77 million, down from 455,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $191.8. About 14,051 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Announces Acquisition of Dana Companies Nasdaq:ESGR – GlobeNewswire” on December 30, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Reinsurance of QBE Legacy U.S. Business – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Enstar Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:ESGR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar to Acquire Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank Corp holds 3,273 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Incorporated accumulated 82,018 shares. Hillhouse Mngmt owns 1.20 million shares or 6.7% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 307 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,734 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 17,557 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Akre Mngmt Ltd Co reported 136,400 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2,309 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Associates Incorporated invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri owns 0.08% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 4,400 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 8,214 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).