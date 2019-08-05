As Sanofi (SNY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Institute For Wealth Management Cut Holding by $855,096; Facebook (FB) Position Maintained by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 72.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 19,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 7,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 26,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 1.03 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in Talks With Advent International to Sell Zentiva for EUR1.92 Bln; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 24/04/2018 – Ex-Roche scientist Reed to head Sanofi R&D as Zerhouni retires; 13/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID CLOSING IN ON DEAL FOR SANOFI’S GENERICS UNIT:FT; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS LIONEL GUERIN, CURRENT CFO, WILL TAKE UP NEW ROLE WITHIN SANOFI GROUP AND WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: Max SoloStar Holds More Insulin Than Any Other Long-Acting Insulin Pen; 14/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK PAUSED APP REVIEW LAST WEEK WHILE IT IMPLEMENT CHANGES; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: ‘Will Investigate All Apps That Had Access to Large Amounts of Information’; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 20/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook reels from the blowback to its user-data expose; 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 09/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Facebook, Inc. IPO Securities Litigation; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO to meet with European Parliament to talk privacy — company; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg delivered the keynote address at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – Alex Stamos, Facebook Data Security Chief, To Leave Amid Outcry

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Com reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hemenway reported 3,087 shares. Moreover, Bowen Hanes has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Ltd has 0.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,117 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 10,050 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs accumulated 3.66% or 102,334 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kamunting Street Management Lp stated it has 7.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 39,503 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 16,759 shares. 88,758 are owned by Regions Corporation. Panagora Asset Inc has 1.44 million shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.10 million shares. Colorado-based Tributary Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

