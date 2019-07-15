As Sanofi (SNY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Chou Associates Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.20 Million; As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Market Valuation Rose, Sg Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 647,155 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – SANOFI CFO JEROME CONTAMINE TO STEP DOWN LATER THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: Ablynx Offer Acceptance Period to Run April 4 to May 4; 04/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – European Target Adds Sanofi, Cuts Roche; 08/03/2018 – #3 Sanofi is jettisoning its infectious disease unit to Evotec – handing over cash, staff and a pipeline $SNY; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 13/04/2018 – Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – PER THE PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT, THE TARGET ACTION DATE IS JANUARY 28, 2019; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 69,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 94,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $134.7. About 21,270 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SUI’s profit will be $101.78 million for 29.80 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 288,443 shares to 529,684 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 6.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.74 per share. SNY’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.05 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.