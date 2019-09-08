As Sanofi (SNY) Stock Declined, Greenleaf Trust Decreased Position; As Fox Cl A (FOXA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Karpas Strategies Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.64 Million

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 14,184 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $628,000, down from 27,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 886,814 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 29/05/2018 – Sanofi and Ping An Form Strategic Partnership to Actively Support “Healthy China 2030”; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi: Transaction Expected to Close by End of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi: Mr. Reed’s Appointment Effective as of July 1; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Berkeley Lights’ Announces New Agreement With Sanofi for Beacon® OptoFluidic Platform; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 15/03/2018 – Sanofi successfully prices EUR 8 billion of bond issues; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 24/04/2018 – #2 Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 2.51 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 15/03/2018 – FOX News Channel Re-Signs Shepard Smith to Multiyear Deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.89…; 07/03/2018 – Former UK PM Gordon Brown calls for police probe into Murdoch paper; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox 3Q Cable Network Programming Revenue $4.42B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt

Analysts await Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings on November, 6. FOXA’s profit will be $394.79M for 12.97 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Fox Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,451 shares to 139,368 shares, valued at $26.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Etf (IJK) by 3,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

