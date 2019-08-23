As Sanofi (SNY) Shares Declined, Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding; Mckinley Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Humana (HUM) by $1.48 Million

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 33,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.13M, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 264,353 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 27/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG – HAUCK JOINS BASILEA FROM SANOFI; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sanofi may seek U.S. approval for Dengvaxia despite Philippines outrage; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi: Advent Would Acquire Zentiva for EUR1.9B; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi in Exclusive Talks with Evotec to Create R&D Platform; 07/03/2018 – Torrent Pharma Prepares EUR2 Billion Bid for Sanofi’s Zentiva -Mint; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Cemiplimab is Potential Treatment For Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI CEO OLIVIER BRANDICOURT COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI, ABLYNX REPORT SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF INITIAL TENDER; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ping An Group partners with Sanofi, facilitating the “Healthy China” initiative with smart healthcare

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 5,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 85,582 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.77M, down from 91,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $288.17. About 254,618 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA AB HUMAN.ST – WINS PROCUREMENT OF RETIREMENT HOME IN STOCKHOLM; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food Insecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS EGAN-JONES JOINS ISS IN RECOMMENDING KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 701 shares to 8,773 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 18,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing An Investment In Sanofi – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sanofi prevails in appeal of Mozobil patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sanofi (SNY) Q2 Earnings Top, Dupixent Shines, EPS View Up – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sanofi S.A. (SNY) CEO Olivier Brandicourt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect from Sanofi’s (SNY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

