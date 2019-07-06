As Sanofi (SNY) Share Price Declined, Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Cut Stake by $1.53 Million; As Csx (CSX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Has Cut Stake by $489,806

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 6,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,832 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 30,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.02M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 34,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,526 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 99,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 869,816 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID CLOSING IN ON DEAL FOR SANOFI’S GENERICS UNIT:FT; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA APPOINTS CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 28/05/2018 – Sanofi CEO Seeks `Bolt-on’ Acquisitions to Spur Sagging Growth; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.78 BLN RUPEES VS 5.13 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI AND ABLYNX ANNOUNCE THE SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF THE INITIAL TENDER OFFER PERIOD FOR ABLYNX AND COMMENCEMENT OF SQUEEZE-OUT; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 6.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.74 per share. SNY’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 15.72 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Google, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Apple, TheStreet, Jim Cramer – Mergers & Acquisitions” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Readouts And IPOs – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sanofi (SNY) Q1 Earnings Top, Genzyme & Vaccines Drive Sales – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “What to watch today: Stocks rally, Wall Street looks toward jobs report, & IBM layoffs – CNBC” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.44M for 17.19 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Jax receives $17.6 million to fix San Marco train delays – Jacksonville Business Journal” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX (CSX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Delta’s (DAL) Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Travel Demand? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Federal Railroad Administration Awards Funds For Railroad Infrastructure Construction And Repair – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.