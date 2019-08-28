As Sanofi (SNY) Share Price Declined, Chou Associates Management Trimmed by $2.20 Million Its Position; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lifted Its Position by $1.01 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 494,234 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 24/04/2018 – #2 Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed; 27/05/2018 – Beactica Signs Three-Year Extension Agreement With Sanofi; 21/03/2018 – GHO Capital Is Said to Near Deal to Buy Sanofi-Backed Alcaliber; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Net Pft EUR1.02B; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 216.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 16,722 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.38B market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 13.61 million shares traded or 136.73% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 17,198 shares to 13,729 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,135 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

