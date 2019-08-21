As Sanofi (SNY) Market Value Declined, Managed Asset Portfolios Increased by $1.68 Million Its Position; Asset Management Advisors Upped Its Stake in Carmax (KMX) as Valuation Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 38,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 483,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, up from 445,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 793,865 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: Toujeo Max SoloStar Will Launch in Retail Pharmacies Across the U.S. in 3Q; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO BUY SANOFI’S GENERICS UNIT; 15/03/2018 – French healthcare group Sanofi sells 8 bln euros of bonds; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi Chief Financial Officer Contamine Plans to Step Down; 29/03/2018 – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – FOR 2018, ZEALAND EXPECTS A CONTINUED INCREASE IN ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM SANOFI; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.24. About 691,222 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.7% or 88,884 shares. Cibc Ww, New York-based fund reported 22,523 shares. 3.39 million are owned by Broad Run Management Llc. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 9,520 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 467,736 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.06% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 101,926 shares. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 31,889 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Huntington Comml Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1,388 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc stated it has 400 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 50,382 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.04% or 3.59M shares in its portfolio.

