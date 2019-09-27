As Sanofi (SNY) Market Value Declined, Chou Associates Management Decreased Its Holding; Round Table Services Has Boosted Its New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Position by $935,350; Shares Declined

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 277,813 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 91.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 228,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, down from 248,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 1.53M shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: New Max SoloStar Pen Holds 900 Units of Toujeo; 13/04/2018 – CARLYLE, BRAZIL’S EMS SAID TO REMAIN INTERESTED IN SANOFI UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Sanofi Is Said to Explore Sale of Some European Consumer Assets; 13/04/2018 – Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi Completes Acquisition Of Bioverativ Inc; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 25/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme for Systems Pharmacology Modeling of Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics in lmmunology; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONFIDENT IN DENGVAXIA’S SAFETY AND PROVEN POTENTIAL TO REDUCE DENGUE DISEASE BURDEN IN ENDEMIC COUNTRIES

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.83B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 47,049 shares. B Riley Wealth owns 30,786 shares. Parametric owns 24,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 316,944 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.07% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 92,716 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.06% or 30,230 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 11,900 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc Inc invested in 0.06% or 33,625 shares. Company Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 670 shares. Ent Fin Services Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 425 shares. 27,310 were accumulated by Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Bailard reported 18,946 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eastern Financial Bank owns 13,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il owns 52,044 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 1,300 shares.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52 million and $324.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 2,567 shares to 14,473 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $297,736 activity. $6,650 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Jerry Karrie J.. Weinstein Adam also bought $124,693 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares. Ogens David also bought $24,932 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Tuesday, August 13. $33,450 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Kajee Shiraz.

