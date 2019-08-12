As Sanofi (SNY) Market Value Declined, Chou Associates Management Cut by $2.20 Million Its Holding; As United States Stl New (X) Stock Declined, Msdc Management LP Has Cut Position

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 528,989 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 25/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme for Systems Pharmacology Modeling of Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics in lmmunology; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi: Transaction Expected to Close by End of 2018; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF SOME EUROPEAN CONSUMER ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit – FT; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi to Roseanne: Racism Not Among Ambien’s Many Side Effects; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI CFO JEROME CONTAMINE TO STEP DOWN LATER THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Sanofi: Filing of the 2017 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONTAMINE TO WORK WITH COMPANY ON FINDING A REPLACEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 10.27 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 15/03/2018 – Ross, Malmstroem to Meet to Discuss U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs; 29/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $44; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Provides Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Market Conditions From Steel Import Tariffs to Be Clearer Over Next Several Months; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 RATING TO U. S. STEEL’S SR. UNSEC NOTE ISSUE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sanofi Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for SNY – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sanofi S.A. (SNY) CEO Olivier Brandicourt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Merck’s Antibiotic Recarbrio Gets FDA Nod for Infections – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sanofi (SNY) Q2 Earnings Top, Dupixent Shines, EPS View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “U.S. Steel names new CIO, adds new board member – Birmingham Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Steel Surges After Q1 Earnings Surprise – Benzinga” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “McGarry joins U.S. Steel board of directors – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: July 31, 2019.