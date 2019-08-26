As Sanofi Sa (SNY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sio Capital Management Trimmed by $4.91 Million Its Holding; Republic Svcs (RSG) Stock Rose While Robeco Institutional Asset Management Cut Position by $3.41 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 42,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.25M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 416,762 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sa (SNY) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 111,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 156,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 386,772 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 15/03/2018 – French healthcare group Sanofi sells 8 bln euros of bonds; 24/04/2018 – SANOFI HEAD OF GLOBAL R&D ELIAS ZERHOUNI TO RETIRE; COMPANY NAMES JOHN REED TO TAKE OVER ON JULY 1; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharma readies 2 bln euros binding offer for Sanofi’s European unit – Mint; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 03/04/2018 – Sanofi: EMA Cemiplimab Review Is for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Sanofi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed $SNY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 9,747 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 14,459 were accumulated by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. First Citizens Bank And Com owns 40,033 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 269,354 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Spc Financial accumulated 38,025 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Ajo Lp owns 151,418 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Group Ltd stated it has 0.13% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 110,434 shares. Fmr Lc owns 143,930 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 33,136 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,024 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.96% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 25.27 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 269,765 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $88.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 214,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,948 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).