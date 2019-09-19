As Sanofi Adr (SNY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Decreased Holding by $1.29 Million; As Magna Intl (Put) (MGA) Shares Declined, Royal Bank Of Canada Trimmed by $684.52 Million Its Position

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Adr (SNY) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 741,240 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi’s internal memo after a subpoena illustrates concerns over MS drug marketing; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Submissions for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.78 BLN RUPEES VS 5.13 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi Completes Acquisition Of Bioverativ Inc; 21/05/2018 – SANOFI: NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE PUBLISHES TWO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Ex-Roche scientist Reed to head Sanofi R&D as Zerhouni retires; 27/05/2018 – BEACTICA SIGNS THREE-YEAR EXTENSION PACT W/ SANOFI; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS DENGUE CONTINUES TO REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGE

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (Put) (MGA) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada analyzed 13.97M shares as the company's stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, down from 14.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.76B market cap company. It closed at $53.41 lastly. It is down 16.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year's $1.56 per share. MGA's profit will be $467.59M for 8.96 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.59M for 8.96 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (Call) (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 198,700 shares to 234,000 shares, valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM) by 193,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.85B for 9.94 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.