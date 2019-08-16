As Sanmina (SANM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Trimmed Its Stake by $754,040; Steinberg Global Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Markel (MKL) as Market Valuation Rose

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 26,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 9,270 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267,000, down from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 324,724 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 7,669 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 8,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $13.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1129.22. About 30,678 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups

