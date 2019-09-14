As Sanmina (SANM) Share Price Declined, Adirondack Research & Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.03 Million; Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Cut Cintas (CTAS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 35,594 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45M, down from 37,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $246.68. About 858,666 shares traded or 48.35% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 34,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 93,045 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, down from 127,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 270,893 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SANM’s profit will be $45.94M for 12.34 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.73, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SANM shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 63.59 million shares or 0.94% more from 62.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, which manages about $152.21 million and $229.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,494 shares to 33,380 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 3,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 28.82 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.