As Sanmina (SANM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake; Shareholder Green Square Capital Upped Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Position

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 173,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 379,710 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 553,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 122,585 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 2.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM)

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 102,606 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SANM’s profit will be $46.23 million for 11.21 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 138,971 shares to 34,501 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 4,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,054 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).