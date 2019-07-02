As Sanmina (SANM) Market Value Declined, Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Liveperson (LPSN) Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 25,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,976 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 162,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 242,569 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 2.70% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 66,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 181,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 315,630 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 11c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests holds 22,202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tenor Mngmt Lp owns 59,300 shares. Comerica Comml Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 58,233 shares. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insur Fund (Under Special Management) owns 558,658 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt holds 3,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Psagot Investment House holds 1,998 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 65,330 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 139,089 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc holds 0% or 146,512 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com stated it has 14,519 shares. Prudential holds 97,901 shares. Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 730,351 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Aristeia Limited Liability Corporation reported 71,800 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $15,000 activity. The insider LOCASCIO ROBERT P sold $827,633.

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 233.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 30,500 shares to 64,404 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 136,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM).

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SANM’s profit will be $46.22 million for 11.30 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.24% negative EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rev Group Inc by 351,260 shares to 662,362 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 69,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).