As Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Valuation Rose, Altrinsic Global Advisors Raised by $328,500 Its Position; Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 416,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 1.23M shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 34.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ANNOUNCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT INVOLVING COMPROMISE OF A SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 25/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS OFFERING PRICES AT $16.25/SHR

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 29,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 6.03M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 43,030 shares to 61,423 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 68,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.01% stake. 25,430 were reported by Virtu Fincl Lc. Jane Street Ltd Company holds 45,450 shares. Tekla Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 241,538 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 30,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated has 6.44M shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 0% or 15,089 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 469,447 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 1,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 119,825 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 2,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp holds 0.01% or 4.31 million shares. Asset Management invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa Sponsored Adr by 223,950 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pldt Inc Sponsored Adr by 53,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,158 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PPG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. On Monday, January 28 the insider Thompson Mark E sold $249,700.