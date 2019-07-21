As Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Valuation Rose, Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Upped by $328,500 Its Stake; Blb&B Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) by $312,200

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 416,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 1.25 million shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 34.59% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering; 30/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS II In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS EXEC’S EMAIL WAS COMPROMISED; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 31,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,222 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 224,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 564,323 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MWA’s profit will be $31.68M for 12.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 125,692 shares to 723,184 shares, valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 14,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 7,000 shares. Cambiar Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 297,237 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 112,992 shares. 32,125 are owned by Thompson Inv Mgmt. 2.12M are owned by Invesco. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.46% stake. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 217,059 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 14.15M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.03% or 6.34 million shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Bbt Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Mirae Asset Glob Company Ltd holds 0% or 37,969 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1.66M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 2.18M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 126,392 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nevro Corp by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 244,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,127 shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 143,041 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) or 115,000 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 6,267 shares. Us National Bank De has 5,310 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 1.20 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 496,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co stated it has 11,028 shares. Trellus Management Ltd Co reported 30,000 shares stake. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 16,243 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 22,157 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,248 were reported by First Mercantile Tru Communications. Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 0% stake. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 65,031 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

