As Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Stock Rose, Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Upped by $328,500 Its Stake; Invacare (IVC) Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Lifted Stake by $403,200 as Stock Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,400 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 13.85% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 262,334 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 60.17% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.60% the S&P500.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 416,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 896,667 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 34.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ And Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 To Treat Sickle Cell Disease; 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 151,210 shares to 934,401 shares, valued at $159.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,286 shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Tekla Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). State Common Retirement Fund holds 106,321 shares. Moreover, Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma has 0.05% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). 97,651 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,620 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 156,415 shares. 285,512 were reported by Rafferty Asset Limited Company. Renaissance Technology Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 905,200 shares. Rhenman Partners Asset Mngmt invested in 843,957 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 256,692 shares. Bailard Inc has invested 0.09% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Trellus Co Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Investors sentiment is 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 13 investors sold IVC shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.87 million shares or 2.45% less from 38.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) for 1.29 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 11,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,498 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). The New York-based Amer Intl Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 98,397 shares in its portfolio. Elk Creek Prtn invested in 1.92% or 3.18 million shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 22,938 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). 123,704 were reported by Adirondack Rech.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,820 shares, and cut its stake in Shotspotter Inc.