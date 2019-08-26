As Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Share Value Rose, Altrinsic Global Advisors Increased by $328,500 Its Position; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) Has Boosted by $8.45 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 488.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 179,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 216,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 36,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 677,348 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 416,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (SGMO); 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 10,000 shares to 69,202 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 151,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 934,401 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 400,575 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 30,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,047 shares, and cut its stake in Op Bancorp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.