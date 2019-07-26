As Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Share Price Rose, Sector Gamma As Lifted by $755,073 Its Holding; Immunomedics (IMMU) Position Raised by Longwood Capital Partners Llc

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 83,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,857 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 154,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 881,885 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 34.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ and Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 to Treat Sickle Cell; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 1.31 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU)

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $66,750 were bought by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 4,510 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0% or 70 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.94M shares. Sei Invests owns 74,162 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 14,695 shares or 0% of the stock. 12.56M are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 645,516 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 119,500 shares. M&T Bancorp owns 12,860 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 0.13% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 10,924 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Exane Derivatives holds 5,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 33,314 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Trexquant Invest Lp reported 0.01% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Mngmt Company Lc has invested 0.03% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 496,753 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Ltd has 0.17% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Prudential Inc reported 12,608 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). 114,410 were accumulated by Shanda Asset Mngmt Hldgs Limited. Invesco Limited holds 896,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Qs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 130,913 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.02% or 141,137 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 159,682 shares.