As Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Share Price Rose, Bailard Increased Holding; Rodgers Brothers Has Lifted Its Holding in Southern Co (SO) by $692,325

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 289.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 13,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,268 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 4,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 949,186 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 373.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 123,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The hedge fund held 156,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 176,519 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO: CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 25/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS OFFERING PRICES AT $16.25/SHR; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS II In Vivo Genome Editing Program

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 36,005 shares to 360,495 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,300 shares, and cut its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Sangamo Therapeutics Jumped 23% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sangamo Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Sangamo’s Failure Make CRISPR Investors Nervous? – Nasdaq” published on February 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sangamo Therapeutics Lost 22.9% of Its Value in February – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).