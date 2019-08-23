As Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Market Value Rose, Wasatch Advisors Increased Position; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake Has Lifted by Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 6.44 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.42 million, up from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 455,117 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS; 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS EXEC’S EMAIL WAS COMPROMISED; 25/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS OFFERING PRICES AT $16.25/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO: CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.01. About 2.04 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,076 shares to 45,452 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,061 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Technology Brief: Is the Software Development Industry in the Midst of a Multi-year Renaissance – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IHL Group Names IBM Order Management as a Leader in Order Management Systems Market for Enabling Unified Commerce in Retail – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why IBM Stockâ€™s Next Move Is Likely to Be Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Services Limited Liability reported 1,474 shares stake. Field & Main Financial Bank holds 0.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,785 shares. 13,868 are held by Marathon Mgmt. Renaissance Techs Llc has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). M Kraus & holds 1.24% or 14,982 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset holds 1,822 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 19,522 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Colrain Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 2,200 shares. Beacon Fincl reported 4,541 shares stake. Mairs holds 0.07% or 42,599 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Invest Ltd Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,881 shares. Martin And Company Tn holds 8,251 shares. Moreover, Skba Cap Limited Liability Company has 1.6% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sangamo Q4 top line up 105% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Sangamo’s Failure Make CRISPR Investors Nervous? – Nasdaq” on February 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 2, 2019 : NIO, LYFT, BP, WBA, SGMO, NOK, SQQQ, SAN, AMD, BILI, LYG, CVS – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.