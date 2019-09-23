As Sangamo Therapeutics Reg (SGMO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Trimmed Its Position by $500,000; American Financial Group Maintains Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (SGMO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 793,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, down from 843,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 266,898 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS EXEC’S EMAIL WAS COMPROMISED; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO: CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ and Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 to Treat Sickle Cell

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 366,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.06M, up from 336,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 188,595 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP holds 1.22M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 71,160 shares. State Street holds 0% or 606,849 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability holds 536,136 shares. Assetmark owns 36 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 56,757 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd holds 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 645 shares. Qvt LP has 2.7% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 126,324 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 16,528 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 40,836 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bahl Gaynor holds 0.04% or 54,212 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 172,874 shares. Lpl Ltd Com invested in 0% or 3,673 shares.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 352,425 shares to 560,624 shares, valued at $30.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,000 shares to 141,520 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 157,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SGMO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.13 million shares or 14.12% more from 64.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0% or 5.35 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 150,737 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,051 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). 455 were accumulated by Pnc Incorporated. 1,500 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Swiss State Bank has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Cambridge Research Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 19,486 shares. 230,361 were reported by Products Ptnrs Lc. Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 14,035 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Quantbot L P, a New York-based fund reported 600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 58,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested in 16,471 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 141,737 shares stake.

Analysts await Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 169.23% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.62% negative EPS growth.

