As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Valuation Rose, Ejf Capital Has Raised Position; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $2.32 Million as Share Value Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 330,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 818,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 369,407 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 44,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 100,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 59,118 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 139,640 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $56.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pcsb Finl Corp by 379,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,992 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 39,072 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Gp reported 22,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,666 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 21,731 shares. 1.07M were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 16,468 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 62,342 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 612,813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Envestnet Asset Management reported 11,097 shares stake. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 1,906 shares. 104,502 are held by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 19,300 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $125,925 activity. Stephenson Mona Abutaleb had bought 630 shares worth $20,081 on Tuesday, January 22. Friis Mark E bought $31,860 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 1,000 shares were bought by MAIWURM JAMES J, worth $31,689. The insider Michael Mark C bought $12,323.