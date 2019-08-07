As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Raised Its Stake; Palisade Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Buckle (BKE) as Stock Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (BKE) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 29,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The hedge fund held 614,566 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 584,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 607,499 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 2 PCT TO $64 MLN; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 11,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 149,091 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 137,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 63,365 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Principal Fincl Gru owns 230,542 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants holds 0% or 412 shares in its portfolio. Amp Investors has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Victory Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 42,866 shares. Moreover, Sterling Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 30,796 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 44,109 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 24,933 shares. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Signaturefd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 41 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Co has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 142,497 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Incorporated has 2.22M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 43,765 shares to 68,061 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 45,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,272 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 53,447 shares. Qs Invsts Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 93,078 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp invested in 7,748 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 254,546 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.09% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 57,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 1,909 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Axa, a France-based fund reported 24,100 shares. Creative Planning reported 80,455 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Moreover, Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.85% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 353,147 shares. M&T Commercial Bank invested in 12,003 shares or 0% of the stock.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 140,115 shares to 689,381 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 175,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,889 shares, and cut its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG).