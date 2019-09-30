As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $6.77 Million; Timucuan Asset Management Stake in Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Raised as Stock Price Rose

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 199,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 33,015 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 232,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 367,558 shares traded or 166.32% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 29,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.85 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.79. About 217,970 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.38M for 10.66 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sandy Spring Bancorp to Acquire Revere Bank – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports a 40% Increase in Net Income for the First Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2018. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints Chief Risk Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.97 million shares or 1.54% more from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 30,800 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Sg Americas Limited Com stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 179,328 shares. 24,343 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Hldg. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 22,500 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.01% or 208,468 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt owns 21,376 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0% or 47 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Ameriprise reported 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 3,863 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 38,136 shares. Northern Tru invested in 679,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 77,348 shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $49.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 73,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $29,972 activity.

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dolby Brings Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound on Samsung Mobile Devices – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dolby Laboratories Hosts Fifth Annual Girls Who Code Visit – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dolby Laboratories Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Modern Workplaces: Dolby Laboratories offers its workers these perks – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks Sitting on Huge Piles of Cash – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Management Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 32,410 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 78 shares or 0% of the stock. 131,303 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & L P. Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co holds 0.02% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 76,695 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 29,484 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 39,401 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 133 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Moreover, Nantahala Ltd Company has 0.89% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 1,509 shares. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated holds 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 7,404 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 699,186 shares. Pettee holds 0.5% or 12,150 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Company Pa reported 3,566 shares stake.