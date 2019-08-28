As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Share Value Rose, Forest Hill Capital Has Trimmed by $935,332 Its Holding; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trimmed Holding in Lennox Intl (LII) by $3.30 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 30,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 390,501 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, down from 420,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 78,442 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 40,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $248.66. About 213,701 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 20,000 shares to 80,200 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 5,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.42 million for 17.27 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 833 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Retail Bank Of America De owns 206,956 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 9,600 shares. 362,680 are owned by Northern Trust Corporation. Gam Holdg Ag owns 2,798 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 411,869 are owned by National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Chase Investment Counsel has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 6,322 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Karpus Mgmt invested in 85,095 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.1% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.86% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). First Citizens State Bank And Co stated it has 2,102 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 5,800 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 3,461 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,399 shares to 285,792 shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 265,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.50M for 10.34 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 18,567 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 10,121 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). First Advsr Lp holds 0% or 67,294 shares in its portfolio. 4,940 are owned by Toth Advisory Corporation. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & owns 589,208 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Kestrel Invest Mgmt owns 23,300 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 57,700 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 43,524 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 202,613 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,019 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gru Inc reported 0% stake. Brinker Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,295 activity. 370 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares with value of $12,323 were bought by Michael Mark C.