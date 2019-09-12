As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Share Price Rose, Kestrel Investment Management Boosted Holding; Green Plains (GPRE) Shareholder Slate Path Capital LP Has Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 513.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 119,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 142,925 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 23,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 32,199 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $420.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 238,681 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.97 million shares or 1.54% more from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 3,558 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 759,239 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 184,592 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup owns 21,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Finemark Bancshares And Tru reported 33,156 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 12,688 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 149,009 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 11,699 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd has 18,567 shares. Systematic Financial LP reported 0.9% stake. Hillsdale Invest Management accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated owns 3.44 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,062 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $29,972 activity.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 900,000 shares to 12.42 million shares, valued at $195.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.