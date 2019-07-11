As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Share Price Rose, Holder Forest Hill Capital Decreased Its Holding by $935,332; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Upped Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) by $1.64 Million as Share Value Declined

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 30,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 390,501 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, down from 420,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 101,756 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 285,180 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 198,645 shares to 565,845 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 50,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,293 shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 68,600 shares. S&T Bancorp Pa holds 1.29% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 163,034 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 31,700 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 632,730 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd holds 0% or 183,119 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Qs Investors Ltd invested in 0.01% or 26,394 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.05% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 65,900 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,641 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 4,485 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 1,705 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Strs Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 90,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 70,165 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $125,925 activity. 1,000 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares with value of $31,689 were bought by MAIWURM JAMES J. Shares for $12,323 were bought by Michael Mark C. Stephenson Mona Abutaleb bought $20,081 worth of stock. $29,972 worth of stock was bought by REEDER JOE on Tuesday, April 30.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23,032 shares to 70,060 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 46,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.13M for 11.10 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Ser Communication Ma owns 537,385 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md stated it has 612,813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.06% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 8,064 shares. Ejf Ltd Co invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 397 shares. 11,097 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 254,546 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 715,453 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 29,070 shares. 22,098 were accumulated by International Inc. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 30,922 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 7,213 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.75 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.