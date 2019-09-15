As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Market Value Rose, Holder Forest Hill Capital Cut Its Holding by $861,832; Ford Motor Co (F) Holding Raised by Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 412,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, up from 362,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 25.92M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/05/2018 – Supplier fire isn’t just hurting Ford, supply issues are rippling across auto industry; 08/05/2018 – If production is halted, Ford will likely temporarily lay off thousands of workers until it can get assembly lines running again; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Ford will reportedly roll out new Lincoln models in China by 2022; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – A PROPOSAL RELATING TO DISCLOSURE OF THE COMPANY’S LOBBYING ACTIVITIES AND EXPENDITURES WAS REJECTED; 10/04/2018 – Ford Motor Company Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 – India’s Mahindra, U.S. carmaker Ford to develop SUVs, electric vehicle; 15/03/2018 – Ford Targets Toyota Hybrids, Jeep SUVs in Showroom-Wide Overhaul; 10/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 19/03/2018 – Ford Appoints Kiersten Robinson as Chief Human Resources Officer

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 25,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 365,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.74M, down from 390,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 105,032 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.49 million for 11.27 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.97 million shares or 1.54% more from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 52,599 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,774 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Limited Com has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 74,333 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,863 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 61,536 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Ls Advsr Ltd accumulated 1,906 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 12,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Invesco holds 0% or 40,199 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). State Street reported 0% stake. 30,800 are owned by Cornercap Invest Counsel.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is City Holding Company (CHCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPDATE 1-Perkins & Marie Callender’s files for bankruptcy again, to sell assets – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 18, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Elects Mark C. Micklem to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $29,972 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 3,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wade G W & Inc reported 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 11,550 are held by Lbmc Invest Limited Liability. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 60.75M shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Adirondack Tru reported 10,855 shares stake. Narwhal Capital Management holds 0.28% or 131,700 shares. 360 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The Missouri-based Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 29.25 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Davenport Company Ltd Company reported 57,136 shares stake.