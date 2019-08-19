As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Market Value Rose, Clover Partners LP Decreased Stake; As Masco (MAS) Stock Price Rose, Fiduciary Management Boosted Position by $27.80 Million

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 46,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 57,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 32,602 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR)

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 712,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 12.23 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.70M, up from 11.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 1.48M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited holds 180,575 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 0.76% or 273,379 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13.00 million shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 923,634 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 186,168 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 500,254 shares. Legal General Public Limited Co invested in 2.15M shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 102,968 shares stake. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 43,441 shares. 5,200 were reported by Macquarie Gp. 91,459 were accumulated by Arrow Financial Corp. Bp Public Limited Com invested in 33,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Seizert Cap Prns holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 8,589 shares. 1.85 million were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. by 210,402 shares to 10.26M shares, valued at $541.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimas Corp. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 48,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Int’l. Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.48M for 10.68 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,295 activity. Shares for $29,972 were bought by REEDER JOE.

