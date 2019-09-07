As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Market Valuation Rose, Forest Hill Capital Decreased Its Position by $935,332; Unilever Nv Adr (UN) Share Value Declined While Gardner Russo & Gardner Lowered Its Position by $58.79 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 30,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 390,501 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, down from 420,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. It closed at $33.7 lastly. It is up 6.61% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Nv Adr (UN) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 13.31M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775.80 million, down from 14.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.01B market cap company. It closed at $62.69 lastly. It is down 0.68% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters — 3rd Update; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 21/05/2018 – Unilever Outlook Raised to Stable by Fitch — Market Talk; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q REV. 165.3M CEDIS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 15/03/2018 – ADRs End Mixed; Petrobras and Unilever Trade Actively; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN: CLIMATE ACTION TO BE PART OF NEXT CEO’S JOB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 444,972 were reported by Geode Capital Limited Company. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.01% or 9,049 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Company reported 116,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 41,245 shares stake. Moreover, Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 43,872 are held by Victory Capital Mngmt. Acadian Asset Limited accumulated 27,984 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 45,405 shares. Rothschild Asset Us has 0.06% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 167,254 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 2,871 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Regions Financial Corporation holds 397 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $29,972 activity. The insider Michael Mark C bought $12,323.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.49 million for 10.53 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 265,961 shares to 566,190 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 31,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

