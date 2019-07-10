As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Market Valuation Rose, Ejf Capital Has Increased Holding by $1.37 Million; Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Triple Frond Partners Upped Holding by $6.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 44,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 100,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 109,987 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $7.56 during the last trading session, reaching $483.76. About 304,500 shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.07% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.09% or 5.03 million shares. Korea-based National Pension Serv has invested 0.1% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Century Companies Inc accumulated 768 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 3,492 shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated accumulated 56,792 shares or 2.18% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc invested in 854 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 0.13% stake. Daiwa Securities Gru invested in 0.01% or 1,873 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap accumulated 20,498 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 11,025 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why TransDigm Climbed 11% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 5 Top-Performing Industrial Stocks Over the Last Year – Nasdaq” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Pentagon Contractor’s 9,400% Profit on Half-Inch Pin Challenged – Bloomberg” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Moves Forward With DoD Hearing In The Rear View Mirror – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. The insider Wynne Sarah sold 3,000 shares worth $1.26M. Graff Michael sold $1.09 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints New Treasurer Nasdaq:SASR – GlobeNewswire” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Elects Mark C. Micklem to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On John Neff – 6/9/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $125,925 activity. 370 shares valued at $12,323 were bought by Michael Mark C on Monday, March 11. Shares for $31,689 were bought by MAIWURM JAMES J. $29,972 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was bought by REEDER JOE on Tuesday, April 30. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $31,860 was made by Friis Mark E on Tuesday, January 22.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 302,539 shares to 229,663 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,137 are owned by Brinker Capital Incorporated. 209 are owned by Fmr Ltd Com. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,121 shares. Ls Inv Limited Co holds 1,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,670 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Company has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Co accumulated 3,247 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 43,524 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 57,700 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.06% or 167,254 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment has 0.34% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 23,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).