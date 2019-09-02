As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Market Valuation Rose, Basswood Capital Management Increased Position by $6.17 Million; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Alpine Associates Management Trimmed Position by $1.06 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 602.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 199,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 232,015 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 33,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 51,725 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.23 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.81 million shares to 6.07M shares, valued at $43.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 194,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability owns 110,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.06% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 650,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Street has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 13.38M shares. Summit Securities Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 31,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 40,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc holds 28,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis reported 8.41M shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 50,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nwi Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 450,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 356,885 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 0.01% or 715,453 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 22,666 shares. 302,785 are held by Bank Of America Corporation De. Cwm Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 254,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 133,755 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 57,700 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank Trust has 0.06% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Trexquant Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 8,064 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 149,091 are held by Penn Capital Mngmt. 21,731 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,295 activity. Shares for $29,972 were bought by REEDER JOE on Tuesday, April 30.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 74,047 shares to 252,002 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 74,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687,765 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).