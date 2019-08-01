As Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) Shares Rose, Lafayette Investments Has Upped by $377,239 Its Holding; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Stake by $3.28 Million as Stock Value Declined

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 17,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 14,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 32,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $191.12. About 1.58M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 108,159 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 95,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 121,059 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 21,386 shares in its portfolio. Penn Capital Mgmt owns 149,091 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). First Manhattan Company stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Cap Fund Sa has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Northern Trust reported 667,267 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Moreover, Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 10,121 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 681,096 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 7,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa reported 24,100 shares. Fmr Llc invested in 0% or 209 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 62,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 51,699 shares. First Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,295 activity. Shares for $12,323 were bought by Michael Mark C.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. The insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 47,000 shares to 57,240 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 63,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,193 were accumulated by Accredited Investors. Stock Yards Bancorporation Trust holds 0.32% or 17,451 shares. Argent holds 6,916 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% or 6,079 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 967 shares. Horizon invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Burns J W And Company Ny has 32,590 shares. 153 are held by Howe And Rusling. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Contravisory Mngmt reported 304 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 291,324 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.22% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Comm owns 1.67% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 106,323 shares. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 68,314 shares. 38,156 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 17.31 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.