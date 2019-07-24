As Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) Share Price Rose, Teton Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Rose, Conning Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.88 Million

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (SASR) by 91.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 153,560 shares traded or 17.94% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 27,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,620 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.74M, down from 467,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 7.18% or $8.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 13.12M shares traded or 186.88% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Pcl invested in 0.43% or 104,000 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.42% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Brookstone Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 4.51M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Management stated it has 0.58% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 3,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,051 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,505 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 5,620 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.81 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Michigan-based Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 1.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 341,652 shares or 0.58% of the stock. 1,700 are owned by Vigilant Management Ltd Liability. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 18,770 shares to 493,352 shares, valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $25.88 million activity. The insider Flessner Kyle M sold 9,270 shares worth $936,455. CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53 million worth of stock or 14,749 shares. 3,953 shares were sold by Van Haren Julie, worth $402,732 on Friday, January 25. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. 5,960 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $601,658 were sold by Whitaker Darla H. The insider Kozanian Hagop H sold 7,800 shares worth $785,791.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAG, TXN, ACN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints Chief Risk Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Elects Mark C. Micklem to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 30,922 shares. Victory holds 43,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Penn Cap Mngmt Com Incorporated invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Envestnet Asset reported 11,097 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.01% or 103,900 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 80,455 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 898 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 870,789 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). California Public Employees Retirement reported 62,342 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 144,068 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 2,871 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. Another trade for 867 shares valued at $29,972 was bought by REEDER JOE.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New Com (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 12,580 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lending Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,440 shares, and cut its stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN).