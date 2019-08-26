As Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $3.08 Million; International Paper Co (IP) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 74,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.51M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 293,283 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5)

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 23,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 259,237 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, down from 282,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $144.63. About 24,953 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.34 million for 6.99 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,864 were accumulated by Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1.43 million shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 11,195 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 9,338 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 69,499 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.08% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 13,835 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1,055 shares. 11,862 are owned by Mufg Americas Corporation. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Raymond James Trust Na holds 13,769 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 6,470 shares. 12,232 are owned by Amer Asset Inc. First Allied Advisory holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 54,524 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 5,095 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 368,562 shares.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 24,936 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $22.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 33,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares to 850,570 shares, valued at $45.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Why Salmon Is the New Chicken – Barron’s” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sanderson Farms, Inc. to Host Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Swing Trading In Sanderson Farms – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 94,841 shares. Dean Capital, Kansas-based fund reported 6,185 shares. Raymond James Financial Inc has 8,210 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 48,354 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 23,364 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 103,803 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Foundry Partners Llc holds 3,130 shares. Zacks Invest Management holds 7,101 shares. Mutual Of America Capital invested in 0.03% or 17,217 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 5,074 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited reported 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 55 shares.