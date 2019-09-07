As Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Market Value Declined, Kwmg Has Trimmed by $2.93 Million Its Position; As Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Shares Declined, Rock Point Advisors Lifted by $1.52 Million Its Stake

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 2.83M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 30/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Tightens 10 Bps; 09/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI ADJUSTS DIV POLICY TO NEW CAPITAL RATIOS; 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – ING GROEP NV INGA.AS – SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS RECONSIDERED PROPOSAL AND HAS DECIDED TO NOT PUT IT UP FOR A VOTE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 13/03/2018 – ING Bank Withdraws Proposed Changes to Executive Pay After Backlash; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA `UNHAPPY’ ABOUT ING CEO SALARY PROPOSAL; 01/05/2018 – ING’s Viraj Patel Says U.S. Trade Tariffs Are Thorn in the Side of FX Markets (Video); 14/05/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of May 14 (Table); 06/03/2018 ING BANK SLASKI INGP.WA – MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 3.20 ZLOTY/SHR; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Customer Deposit Inflow EUR2.4B

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 22,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 1,562 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206,000, down from 23,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.49. About 318,651 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 25,838 shares to 189,642 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,132 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Swedish Expt Cr Corp (RJI) by 128,343 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 11,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.18M for 16.72 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual earnings per share reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.