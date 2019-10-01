As Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Shares Declined, Goodman Financial Raised Position; First National Bank Of Omaha Has Trimmed Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $936,430

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 388,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 361,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 723,340 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 18/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End; 08/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SAYS SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AND SALLY CAPITAL INC MAY OFFER AND SELL DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – AARON ALT NAMED CFO; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBH)

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 8,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 80,294 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, down from 88,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $110.53. About 1.06M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America; 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXPECTS COSENTYX TO BE IN LINE WITH FY CONSENSUS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 16/05/2018 – For Women With Early Breast Cancer, Herceptin Treatment Can Be Much Shorter; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – IMPROVEMENT IN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OBSERVED

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $199.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,009 shares to 3,879 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 4,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,188 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3,099 shares to 20,529 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 31,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 118,197 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 23,965 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management has 486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 1,621 shares. 1.31 million were reported by Prudential. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 7,550 shares. Peapack Gladstone owns 0.41% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 85,065 shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Management reported 160,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Inc, Florida-based fund reported 159,153 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 35,111 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. 1,100 were accumulated by Sandy Spring National Bank. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt reported 372,725 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management has 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 13,099 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. $24.44M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

