As Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Share Value Declined, Goodman Financial Upped Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Pioneer Trust Bank N A

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 388,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 361,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.42M shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings: Cutting Staff, Primarily at Its Corporate Headquarters in Denton, Texas; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty To ‘BB-‘, Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 01/04/2018 – Crown Prince Meets with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Satya Nadella; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “VERNON FRANÃ‡OIS Collection to Launch Nationwide at Sally Beauty – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sally Beauty Partners with P&G and Launches New Haircare Line My Black is Beautiful – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Margins pressured at Sally Beauty Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hayley Williams’ Brand, Good Dye Young, To Launch Nationwide At Sally Beauty – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $199.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 4,939 shares to 101,188 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,974 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour (NYSE:UA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amazon Should Acquire Fitbit – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AWS Announces AWS IQ – Business Wire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.