As Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Stock Price Declined, Maverick Capital LTD Lifted Holding by $7.73 Million; Harding Loevner LP Position in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Has Lowered by $117.40 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 6.46M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.12 million, down from 7.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.47. About 281,038 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 429,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The hedge fund held 901,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, up from 472,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.68% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 1.18 million shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – CFO DON GRIMES WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND…; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sally Beauty Holdings backs prior guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SBH) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Surged Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 31,870 shares to 184,700 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 89,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,560 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 336,979 shares to 25.64M shares, valued at $279.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $919.84M for 18.26 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN sets strategic agenda focused on growth and technology – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference on Sept. 4 – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian National Railway – Bearish Option Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.