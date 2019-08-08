As Salesforce Com (Put) (CRM) Valuation Declined, Holder Symmetry Peak Management Has Trimmed Stake; Ensco Plc (ESV) Shareholder Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $14.64 Million

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 7.41M shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 15.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42 million, down from 20.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 33.06% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 150 were reported by Trust Of Vermont. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Gemmer Asset Management Llc owns 692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 167,484 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leavell Incorporated holds 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 11,053 shares. Sir Capital LP invested in 0.77% or 1.07M shares. 2.25M are owned by Waddell Reed Financial. 235,147 are held by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. 7,986 were reported by Basswood Ltd Co. Regions has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 19,700 are owned by Fruth Inv. Federated Pa owns 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 146,761 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd holds 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 943,680 shares.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc (Call) by 185,800 shares to 255,800 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svmk Inc (Call) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Shake Shack Inc (Call).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.03 million was made by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12.

