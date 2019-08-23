As Salesforce Com (Put) (CRM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Decreased by $2.37 Million Its Holding; Maryland Capital Management Upped Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Stake by $367,747

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 6,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 187,985 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 181,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $148.24. About 9.22M shares traded or 27.67% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 411.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 15,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svmk Inc (Call) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares to 105,683 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,379 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR).