As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position; Farmers & Merchants Investments Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $602,082; Share Value Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 4,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 140,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 145,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02M, down from 310,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02M for 188.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why I’m Still Not Buying Slack, Even After Its Post-Earnings Drop – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for the Fourth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Hasbro Makes a $4 Billion Acquisition; Salesforce Posts Forceful Q2 – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank owns 110,371 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 12,522 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo invested 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company reported 31,840 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.08 million shares or 6.15% of the stock. Cap Mngmt Assoc New York holds 1.6% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Com owns 2,060 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Primecap Mngmt Com Ca owns 735,060 shares. Carlson Capital LP reported 163,454 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 425,564 shares. 1.28 million are held by Pointstate Capital L P. 1,500 are held by Notis. S&Co stated it has 3,898 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Orrstown owns 8,687 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 77,822 shares to 101,151 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 32,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westend Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Southeast Asset Advsr owns 12,676 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 10,448 shares stake. Benin Management invested in 66,735 shares or 3.38% of the stock. 1.23 million are held by Rothschild Asset Management Us. David R Rahn & Assoc Inc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sadoff Management Limited Co holds 4,350 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tt owns 122,170 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assocs Incorporated holds 0.76% or 7,600 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs accumulated 305,445 shares. Ht Prns Ltd owns 6,406 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt invested in 78,716 shares. Echo Street Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 382,469 shares. Johnson Financial Group owns 94,563 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Limited owns 65,220 shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.